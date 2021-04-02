Character References for Convicted Rapists – April 2nd, 2021

By
Admin
-

The manager of Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre, Vera O’Leary speaks to Jerry after it emerged that character references were given for a Dingle man found guilty of rape. If you’re affected by this issue, you may contact the centre at freephone 1800 633 333.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR