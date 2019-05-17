A Celebration of Lovely Listowel – May 17th, 2019

President Michael D Higgins will visit the town on May 25th to honour Listowel winning the National Tidy Towns Competition. But that’s not all that’s going on in Listowel – with the greenway and bypass developments as well as the festivals and events that have made the town a cultural and sporting beacon. Chief executive of Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell, representatives of Listowel Tidy Towns and business and community leaders were among the guests who took part in a special show celebrating all things Listowel.