Caution Urged on Vaccine Breakthrough – November 16th, 2020

By
Admin
-

Professor John Ashton is one of the world’s leading public health experts on COVID-19. He says the news of the vaccine with 90% effectiveness is promising but we are not there yet. There are still potential pitfalls not least from a section of society who believe lies spread about vaccination and the virus itself. Professor Ashton’s new book is ‘Blinded by Corona’.

