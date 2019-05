The family of a young girl who died in a Scartaglin road accident say they don’t forgive the accused.

14-year-old Caitlin Taylor of Gouldshill, Mallow died in a single vehicle collision, which occurred on the 15th of June 2014 at Knockeenahone, Scartaglin.

25-year-old Sarah O’Connell of 44 Seán Moylan Park, Mallow was found guilty by a jury in Tralee Circuit Court earlier this month; she was sentenced yesterday. Eamonn Hickson was in court.