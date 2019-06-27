Cannabis for Medicinal Reasons now Allowed – June 27th, 2019

The Minister for Health, Simon Harris has signed legislation to allow for the operation of the Medicinal Cannabis Access Programme on a pilot basis. Noreen O’Neill from Kilgarvan has been campaigning for this change. Her toddler son Michael suffers from a neurological condition. Noreen says the severity of her child’s seizures has been lessened through the use of CBD oil.

