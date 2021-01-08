How can children cope with lockdown stress – January 8th, 2021

By
Admin
-

The Kerry Mental Health Association has launched a children’s self-care video to cope with lockdown stress. The association teamed up with clinical psychologist Dr Clare Kambamettu, a former Rose of Tralee, to help to allay the anxiety that children might feel since the COVID-19 lockdown came into effect over Christmas:

