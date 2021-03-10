Calling Out Our Blinkered Views of the English – March 10th, 2021

Anna spent many happy years living in England. She contacted the show in response to views expressed about the nation in the light of the Harry and Meghan interview. She says we, the Irish, need to remove the blinkers when it comes to passing judgment on our neighbours and examine our own narrow attitudes towards English people.

