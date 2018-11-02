Call to Exhume Graves of Tralee Industrial School Inmates – November 2nd, 2018

Minister Katherine Zappone says legislation which will allow for the exhumation of the site of the former mother-and-baby home in Tuam may also permit exhumation of other sites. Joseph Prior is a former inmate of St Joseph’s Industrial School in Tralee.
An Bord Pleanala has granted planning permission, subject to conditions, for a solar farm in Tralee.Terra Solar had appealed a decision by Kerry County...
A status yellow weather warning has been issued for Kerry for tonight.Met Eireann has warned that southerly winds will reach mean speeds of 50...
The inaugural Festival of Light is taking place in Listowel this weekend.The festival begins this evening with the lantern parade in the town park...
Now is the time of year for the deer rut and Killarney is an excellent location to watch and listen to these magnificent animals...
Eoin Berkley from Dublin was sentenced to 14 years for a particularly brutal rape of a young Spanish woman. Prior to his attack, he’d...
Minister Katherine Zappone says legislation which will allow for the exhumation of the site of the former mother-and-baby home in Tuam may also permit...