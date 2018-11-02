Call to Exhume Graves of Tralee Industrial School Inmates – November 2nd, 2018

By
Admin
-

Minister Katherine Zappone says legislation which will allow for the exhumation of the site of the former mother-and-baby home in Tuam may also permit exhumation of other sites. Joseph Prior is a former inmate of St Joseph’s Industrial School in Tralee.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR