Michael O’Regan examines the week in politics
North Kerry second-worst COVID affected area in Munster
North Kerry has the second-highest prevalence of COVID-19 in Munster and is among the ten worst-affected areas nationwide, when population is taken into account.This...
Tralee Chamber Alliance calls on multi-national chains to comply with Level 5 restrictions
Tralee Chamber Alliance is calling on multi-national chains to comply with Level 5 restrictions.Chief Executive of Tralee Chamber, Ken Tobin says local retailers have...
Kerry health care worker says those breaching restrictions should see impact of COVID-19 in...
A health care worker, who is based in Kerry, would like those protesting or partying to walk through an intensive care unit to see the impact...
Call from the Dáil – October 23rd, 2020
Covid Sceptics, This is ICU Reality – October 23rd, 2020
Mary, not her real name, is a worker in the health care sector. She is enraged by the attitude taken by protestors who’re against...
The Power of Prayer – October 20th, 2020
Dan Horan joins Deirdre to talk about the power of prayer and how it helped him and his staff through the coronavirus