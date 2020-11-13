Michael O’Regan discusses the week in politics.
Two people arrested, and drugs and Rolex watches seized by Listowel gardaí
Gardaí in Listowel seized €2,700 worth of drugs, Rolex watches, and other drugs paraphernalia as part of a Day of Action.They also arrested two...
Appeal for motorists to change driving behaviour to prevent fatal accidents on Kerry’s roads
Gardaí are appealing to motorists to change their behaviour while driving, in a bid to prevent fatal accidents on Kerry’s roads.So far this year,...
MTU moves step closer to technological university status
The MTU has moved a step closer to technological university status.The Munster Technological University, which was first mooted in 2009, is the amalgamation of...
SuperValu’s Christmas ad – November 12th, 2020
Deirdre speaks to Phil Nolan about Supervalu's new Christmas ad
In Business – November 12th, 2020
This week Mary Mullins spoke to Ballybunion woman Máire Griffin about her new organic veg processing business OrganiGo Ltd, which is based in Abbeyfeale....