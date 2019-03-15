John Downing of the Irish Independent discussed a number of issues from the week in politics, including Brexit.
Reduced speed limit to be implemented by Kerry County Council at scene of fatal...
A reduced speed limit will be implemented by Kerry County Council at the scene of a fatal road traffic accident.Last month, the local authority...
Irexit party offers explanation to announcement of fake candidate in Killarney
The Irexit party has offered an explanation to the announcement of a fake candidate in Killarney.Earlier this week, a candidate named Mairead Donovan announced...
Tralee woman living in Christchurch says country is in shock following attacks
49 people have died after being shot at two mosques in New Zealand.The terror attack in Christchurch is being described as "well planned" by...
Celtic Steps Irish dance and music show to open in Tralee – March 15th,...
Celtic Steps is to run in the Brandon Hotel, Tralee from May to October – creating 21 jobs in Tralee. David Rae, Co-Producer and...
Listowel man’s account of Tom Doodle – March 15th, 2019
Listowel man Batt O’Keeffe was 10 when his father brought him to see the fictitious election candidate, Tom Doodle.
Call from the Dáil – March 15th, 2019
