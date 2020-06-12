Michael O’Regan discusses ructions within the Green Party following Eamon Ryan’s use of the N-word in the Dáil yesterday. He also brings us up to date on government formation talks as rumours of a potential agreement swirl.
Bishop of Kerry hopes Confirmations will take place from September
The Bishop of Kerry has written to Kerry national schools saying it’s hoped Confirmation ceremonies can go ahead from September.Prior to coronavirus restrictions being...
New 50 million euro package for farmers welcomed by Danny Healy-Rae
A new 50 million euro support package is to be made available to beef farmers impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.Cabinet approved the scheme today,...
Kerry councillor receives anonymous call threatening to tear down Munster Fusiliers monument
A Kerry County Councillor says he received a threat that a monument to the Royal Munster Fusiliers in Tralee would be torn down if...
In Business – June 11th, 2020
This week Mary Mullins spoke to Brian Hayes of Banking & Payment Federation Ireland on how COVID-19 has fast-tracked the shift from cash to...
Frontline Shoutouts – June 12th, 2020
To the Medical teams, Gardai, Cleaners, Security guards, Supermarket and Grocery store staff, media teams, emergency services, pharmacies, financial institutions … to all providing...