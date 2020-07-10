Call from the Dáil – July 10th, 2020





Michael O’Regan discusses the election of Minister of Finance Paschal Donohoe as president of Eurogroup, the Barry Cowen drink driving controversy, Brendan Griffin being made Deputy Government Chief Whip and the appointment of Pa Daly as a junior spokesperson for Sinn Féin.

