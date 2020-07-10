Michael O’Regan discusses the election of Minister of Finance Paschal Donohoe as president of Eurogroup, the Barry Cowen drink driving controversy, Brendan Griffin being made Deputy Government Chief Whip and the appointment of Pa Daly as a junior spokesperson for Sinn Féin.
Collection points set up for Kerry staycation vouchers
Discount vouchers encouraging Kerry people to staycation are to be made available at collection points.The vouchers are valid until next April.The initiative by Kerry...
€7 million available to Kerry County Council through the Restart Grant
€7 million has been made available to Kerry County Council through the Restart Grant.The Restart Grant is available to businesses with a turnover of...
Taskforce recommends extension of wage subsidy scheme and EU stimulus package for Kerry Airport
The final report of the Aviation Taskforce recommends the extension of the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme until June next year.It's due to end next...
Serious Concerns Raised Over Child Safety – July 10th, 2020
Suzanne Connolly, CEO of Barnardos, joins Jerry to discuss the troubling findings of a report into Túsla and children at risk released this week.
How Has COVID Impacted Car Tax? – July 10th, 2020
Jerry speaks to Joyce Russell about her elderly father and the dilemma he has faced in taxing his car. Should he and people in...
Call from the Dáil – July 10th, 2020
