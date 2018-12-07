Political correspondent with the Irish Independent, John Downing looked at the week that was in politics.
Yellow wind warning for Kerry
A yellow wind warning is in place for Kerry.Strong winds of 55 to 65 km/h and gusts of 100km/h are possible, especially in coastal...
Kerry TD denies accusation of hypocrisy over proposed windfarm
A Kerry TD has denied an accusation of hypocrisy over a proposed windfarm.An Bord Pleanála recently granted permission to construct a 12-turbine windfarm in...
Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae says he’s no conflict of interest when it comes to KCC...
Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae says he has no conflict of interest when it comes to the matter of Kerry County Council's policy on windfarms.The...
Call from the Dáil – December 7th, 2018
Political correspondent with the Irish Independent, John Downing looked at the week that was in politics.
In Business – December 6th, 2018
This week Mary Mullins spoke to Food Academy participant Thos Foley of Pyro, Kenmare about his Pots of Pleasure. Fáilte Ireland’s Declan Murphy spoke...
Agritime – December 6th, 2018
Aisling O'Brien finds out what changes to the PAYE system will mean for farmers, she hears about a new group focusing on improving the beef...