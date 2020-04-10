Michael O’Regan brings us the latest as Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil prepare to speak to independents and smaller parties in the hopes of forming a government. He also discusses the results of the recent Seanad election.
Conor McGregor donates €10,000 to ICU fundraiser by Killarney teen
Conor McGregor has donated €10,000 to a fundraiser for the Intensive Care Unit of University Hospital Kerry.Killarney teenager, Ian O’Connell set up a GoFundMe...
Ring of Kerry Cycle cancelled
The Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle has been cancelled for the first time in its history due to COVID-19.Over the past 37 years, the...
Man dies in Killarney fall
A man has died as a result of a fall in Killarney.The incident happened near the Whitebridge area of the town at 2 o'clock...
In Business – April 9th, 2020
This week, Neil McDonnell, CEO of ISME gave his reaction to the extra supports announced this week for businesses. It’s more important than ever...
Coronavirus Highlights Ignorance of the Self-Entitled – April 10th, 2020
Mary got in touch to highlight how the coronavirus has shown it is the people who have the most that seem to be disobeying...