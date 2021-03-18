Call for Coffee & Food to Go at Council Properties – March 18th, 2021





That’s the proposal being made by Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae who’s urging Kerry County Council to establish a licensing procedure to permit the operation of mobile food/coffee units on council-owned property. He says it makes sense when this sector has been decimated by pandemic restrictions. Cllr Brendan Cronin disagrees and would be unfair to existing businesses particularly those who sell food and drink in casual trading areas.

