That’s the proposal being made by Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae who’s urging Kerry County Council to establish a licensing procedure to permit the operation of mobile food/coffee units on council-owned property. He says it makes sense when this sector has been decimated by pandemic restrictions. Cllr Brendan Cronin disagrees and would be unfair to existing businesses particularly those who sell food and drink in casual trading areas.
8 new cases in Kerry, 582 nationwide
There have been no additional deaths related to COVID-19 reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre this evening.582 new cases have been confirmed to...
Council says allocation of €2.5 million should allow for completion of dangerous North Kerry...
Kerry County Council says an allocation of €2.5 million should allow for the substantial completion of a dangerous North Kerry road.The R556 Rathscannel Road,...
Kerry County Councillor calls for moratorium on mortgages for those claiming PUP long-term
A Kerry County Councillor wants to see a moratorium on mortgage payments for those who are receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) on a...
A Gaeltacht University: No Pie in the Sky Just Look at the Isle of...
Jerry speaks to the manager of Comharchumann Forbartha Chorca Dhuibhne, Páidí Ó Sé, who says a precedent has been set in Scotland
Call for Coffee & Food to Go at Council Properties – March 18th, 2021
Kerry Month of Enterprise: The Role of Rural Development Companies – March 18th, 2021
March is the Kerry Month of Enterprise. This short month-long feature examines the supports available for entrepreneurs. Today IRD Duhallow, North East and West...