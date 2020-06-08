Call on Bank of Ireland to Help Debenhams Workers – June 8th, 2020

By
Admin
-

Andrew Browne, of Mandate Trade Union and Debenhams Tralee says Bank of Ireland need to do more to help workers. Bank of Ireland was part of a consortium of banks which put Debenhams UK into administration and the Irish operation into liquidation. The Irish state still holds a 14% stake in Bank of Ireland.

