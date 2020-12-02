CNN reporter Donie O’Sullivan talks about confronting fake news, reporting from Trump rallies, and what John King – Mr Magic Wall – is like!
Five additional deaths related to COVID-19
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5 additional deaths related to COVID-19.There has now been a total of 2,074 COVID-19...
Order signed to dissolve IT Tralee as third level institution
The order has been signed to dissolve IT Tralee as a third level institution.The Minister for Further & Higher Education, Research, Innovation & Science,...
Over €5 million paid in PUP arrears to Kerry people
Over 11,200 people in Kerry received Pandemic Unemployment Payment arrears, totalling over €5.1 million.Nationally, €129 million was paid out, following the calculation of the...
A Problem Shared – December 2nd, 2020
A grandmother went to great effort to make a cake for her grandchild’s birthday. To her understandable upset, she found the cake had been...
From Cahersiveen to CNN – December 2nd, 2020
CNN reporter Donie O’Sullivan talks about confronting fake news, reporting from Trump rallies, and what John King – Mr Magic Wall – is like!
Covid-19 Testing Times for Kerry Airport – December 2nd, 2020
Yesterday, Kerry Airport announced that it was providing COVID-19 testing facilities for passengers in association with Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee. CEO John Mulhern speaks...