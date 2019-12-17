Caged Greyhounds Found at Dublin Port – December 17th, 2019

One of the major stories of the year was the welfare of greyhounds as reported in the RTÉ Investigates documentary. Yesterday, dehydrated racing greyhounds were found in the back of an unlicenced transporter at Dublin Port. The dogs were intended to be brought to Spain. Gillian Bird of the Dublin Society for the Protection of Cruelty to Animals spoke to Eamonn Hickson while Tralee vet Danny Holmes, who’s a representative of Veterinary Ireland and is also with the Federation of European Companion Animal Veterinary Associations, gave his response to Jerry.