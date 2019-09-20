In Business – September 19th, 2019

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Philip and Jasmin Stallard about their business, New Wave Adventure Therapy, being named national winner in the 2019 European Business Awards; Kim Elliot of Rocket Deliveries and Kenneth Keavey of Green Earth Organics talked about their businesses teaming up; Tomás Hayes of Kerry Local Enterprise Office gave information on getting your business Brexit ready; and Dr Ailish Byrne of Ulster Bank told us about the Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland’s Future Growth Loan Scheme.