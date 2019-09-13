In Business – September 12th, 2019

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Dubai based milliner, Ballymacelligott-native Evelyn McDermott; Caroline Boland of Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance told us about the 13 Dingle Peninsula businesses and organisations heading Stateside to a major exhibition; Barbara-Anne McCabe of the Bridewell Brewery and spokesperson for the Independent Craft Brewers of Ireland talked about the call to retain the tax relief for the craft brewing sector; plus, Fiona Monaghan, Head of Activities with Fáilte Ireland spoke about the search for the best health and wellbeing tourism destination.