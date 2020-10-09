In Business – October 8th, 2020

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Sean O’Driscoll, CEO of iNua Hospitality PLC, owners the Muckross Park Hotel, Killarney, on a call for medium and long term measures to support the tourism industry in Budget 2021. Sean Mulchinock, Manager of Kerry International Film Festival talked about the festival moving online, and the impact of COVID on the film industry. Alice Dennehy, owner of Skellig Soaps, Cahersiveen told us about the demand for soap during COVID-19. Plus, Elliot Hughes of Dingle Distillery talked about their recent wins for Dingle Gin and Dingle Whiskey at the Blás na hEireann awards.