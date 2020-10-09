In Business – October 8th, 2020

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Sean O’Driscoll, CEO of iNua Hospitality PLC, owners the Muckross Park Hotel, Killarney, on a call for medium and long term measures to support the tourism industry in Budget 2021. Sean Mulchinock, Manager of Kerry International Film Festival talked about the festival moving online, and the impact of COVID on the film industry. Alice Dennehy, owner of Skellig Soaps, Cahersiveen told us about the demand for soap during COVID-19. Plus, Elliot Hughes of Dingle Distillery talked about their recent wins for Dingle Gin and Dingle Whiskey at the Blás na hEireann awards.
Five deaths and 617 new COVID-19 cases confirmed including 36 in Kerry
Five more people have died from COVID-19 in Ireland according to Health Protection Surveillance Centre.There have now been 1,821 deaths related to the disease.As...
€900,000 worth of drugs seized in Kerry so far this year
€900,000 worth of drugs have been seized in Kerry so far this year.This was revealed at today’s Joint Policing Committee meeting, where Chief Superintendent...
Cllr asks An Bord Pleanala to explain South Kerry Greenway delay
A Kerry County Councillor is asking An Bord Pleanala to explain why it has not issued a decision on the South Kerry Greenway.It's just...
How the Great Global Connection Began in Valentia – October 9th, 2020
Leonard Hobbs, chairperson of the Valentia Transatlantic Cable Foundation, speaks about this year’s Valentia Lecture which celebrates the first transatlantic communications that took place...
Call from the Dáil – October 9th, 2020
Michael O’Regan reflects on a hectic week in Leinster House.