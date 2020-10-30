In Business – October 29th, 2020

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Peter Dunlea of Killarney company TB SMART Solutions about its COUNTME.ie app for small businesses to manage COVID-19 compliance; Liam Quinlan of Quinlan’s Fish Shops and Seafood Bars talked about their recent wins at the Blás na hÉireann awards; Elaine Smith of Eye on the Business gave advice about planning ahead despite COVID-19 challenges; and Niamh Hogan, General Manager of Promed in Killorglin talked about their current recruitment campaign.