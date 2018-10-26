In Business – October 25th

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Senator Pádraig Ó Céidigh about his Perjury and Related Offences Bill 2018 and how it could reform insurance. Philip and Jasmin Stallard of New Wave Adventure Therapy, Camp talked about their business which provides therapy through outdoor activities. Denis Hayes of the Industry Research and Development Group called for increased investment in research and innovation. Joe Healy, Divisional Manager of High Potential Start-Ups with Enterprise Ireland called on businesses to get involved in the Propeller Shannon Aviation Accelerator Programme with Enterprise Ireland.