This week Mary Mullins spoke to Senator Pádraig Ó Céidigh about his Perjury and Related Offences Bill 2018 and how it could reform insurance. Philip and Jasmin Stallard of New Wave Adventure Therapy, Camp talked about their business which provides therapy through outdoor activities. Denis Hayes of the Industry Research and Development Group called for increased investment in research and innovation. Joe Healy, Divisional Manager of High Potential Start-Ups with Enterprise Ireland called on businesses to get involved in the Propeller Shannon Aviation Accelerator Programme with Enterprise Ireland.
Voter turnout in Kerry down so far
Voter turnout in Kerry up to lunchtime was down compared to previous elections and referendums.In Tralee turnout is reported to be 11%, Killarney is...
Descendants of first MP to speak Irish in Westminster express pride in ancestor
The descendants of a West Kerry MP are very proud of his achievements of being the first person to speak Irish in Westminster.Thomas O'Donnell...
Kerry Councillor says process to turn vacant properties into social housing is taking too...
The process to turn vacant properties into social housing is taking too long.That's the view of Kerry County Councillor Niall Kelleher.He was commenting after...
In Business – October 25th
Agritime – October 25th 2018
Aisling O'Brien asks will there ever be a female President of the IFA, she hears about efforts to set up a Knowledge Transfer Group...
Junior Griffin – October 24th, 2018
Joe McGill's guest this week is Listowel native Junior Griffin who recently retired as chairman of Kerry Badminton Association after 43 years