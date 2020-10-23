In Business – October 22nd, 2020

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Siobhéal Nic Eochaidh, owner and founder of online accessory boutique, Rosie and Dott; Tom Kennedy talked about the setting up Neighbourfood Killarney, allowing local producers to sell their goods through an online platform and giving consumers a single collection point for local produce; Helen O’Sullivan Murphy told us about O’Sullivan’s Bakery’s recent Blás na hÉireann win; and Liz Nolan of Design & Crafts Council of Ireland called on Kerry businesses to enter the Irish Business Design Challenge.