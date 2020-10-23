In Business – October 22nd, 2020

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Siobhéal Nic Eochaidh, owner and founder of online accessory boutique, Rosie and Dott; Tom Kennedy talked about the setting up Neighbourfood Killarney, allowing local producers to sell their goods through an online platform and giving consumers a single collection point for local produce; Helen O’Sullivan Murphy told us about O’Sullivan’s Bakery’s recent Blás na hÉireann win; and Liz Nolan of Design & Crafts Council of Ireland called on Kerry businesses to enter the Irish Business Design Challenge.
Kerry among the most exposed counties to COVID and Brexit impacts
A new report has shown that Kerry is one of the most exposed counties when it comes to COVID-19 and Brexit impacts.The Central Bank's...
Southdoc patients in Listowel must continue to travel to Tralee to see a doctor
Anyone who needs to see an out-of-hours doctor in the Listowel area over the coming weeks, will have to travel to Tralee.Southdoc services in...
Met Eireann issues weather warning for Kerry
Fairly windy/Copy/AOBGusts of up to 110 kilometres could hit Kerry overnight.Met Eireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for the county.It is valid...
2020: The Year for Supersized Veg? – October 23rd, 2020
That’s according to the Guardian newspaper which says a number of world records have been set this year for supersized vegetables. It’s been a...
Double Dolphin Delight – October 23rd, 2020
Caroline Corkery, Margaret Gilbert and Bridget Flynn describe their encounter with two bottlenose dolphins in Fenit this week.
Call from the Dáil – October 23rd, 2020
Michael O’Regan examines the week in politics