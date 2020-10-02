In Business – October 1st, 2020

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Ken Tobin, Chief Executive of Tralee Chamber Alliance about their Resilience Series of webinars for Kerry SMEs. Michael Brennan, Managing Director of Killarney Hotels Ltd told us about the Europe Hotel and Resort now operating on 100% green renewable electricity. John Fleming of Muckross Creamery talked about his journey through the SuperValu / Local Enterprise Office Food Academy with Muckross Ice Cream and its Blas na hEireann nomination. Shane Scanlan told us about moving his Tralee business, Meet me at Phillies, from a food trailer to bricks and mortar during COVID-19.