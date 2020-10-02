This week Mary Mullins spoke to Ken Tobin, Chief Executive of Tralee Chamber Alliance about their Resilience Series of webinars for Kerry SMEs. Michael Brennan, Managing Director of Killarney Hotels Ltd told us about the Europe Hotel and Resort now operating on 100% green renewable electricity. John Fleming of Muckross Creamery talked about his journey through the SuperValu / Local Enterprise Office Food Academy with Muckross Ice Cream and its Blas na hEireann nomination. Shane Scanlan told us about moving his Tralee business, Meet me at Phillies, from a food trailer to bricks and mortar during COVID-19.
470 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death and 12 new cases in Kerry
470 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported to the Department of Health this evening.The Department has informed of 1 new COVID-19 related death...
Man arrested in Kerry on suspicion of committing organised crime offence to appear in...
A man arrested yesterday on suspicion of having committed an organised crime related offence, has been charged, and will appear in court later this...
Former staff block truck delivering items needed to pack up stock in Debenhams Tralee
Former Debenhams staff in Tralee are blocking a truck from delivering items needed to pack up stock in the closed store.In April, Debenhams announced...
In Focus with Domnick Walsh – Saturday Supplement, October 3rd, 2020
On this week's Saturday Supplement, Joe McGill is joined once again by renowned photographer Domnick Walsh for their monthly segment 'In Focus'. Listen here: Here...
In Business – October 1st, 2020
Admin -
This week Mary Mullins spoke to Ken Tobin, Chief Executive of Tralee Chamber Alliance about their Resilience Series of webinars for Kerry SMEs. Michael...