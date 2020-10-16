In Business – October 15th, 2020

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Francis Moriarty, Director of PSC Taxation Services, Tralee who explained Budget 2021 for Kerry businesses and employees; Sarah Jane Grunfeld of Nutshell Training and Education, Killarney talked about wellbeing in the workplace, as part of Kerry Mental Health and Wellbeing Fest; and Niall Harty told us about Kerry’s Origin Bars rebranding to All Real.