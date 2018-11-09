In Business – November 8th, 2018

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Ken Tobin about Tralee Chamber Alliance’s new voucher scheme for the town. Founder of Grant Engineering, Stephen Grant spoke about winning coveted Which? awards for a second year in a row and about being 40 years in business; Áine Carroll talked about the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission’s regulations that businesses must follow for selling online; and John Brennan, Digital Marketing lecturer at CIT and Director of ePresence Online Marketing spoke about why SMEs need to think mobile first.

