In Business – November 5th, 2020

By
Admin
-

This week Mary Mullins spoke to June O’Connell of Skellig Six18 Distillery about her new role as Vice Chair of the Irish Whiskey Association’s Tourism Committee; Teresa Venebles told us about the Shop in Ireland Facebook page and new website for Irish retailers and crafters; Sean Ryan talked about the new HBAN Kerry Angel Network; and Sarah O’Regan told us about Cara Credit Union’s expanded business loan offerings.

