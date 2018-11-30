In Business – November 29th, 2018

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Mike Webster of Mobacar – the Killarney business in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50; Conor Holden talked about Holden Leather Goods of Dingle at the national craft and design fair; Con O’Sullivan and Simon Regan gave details about the Kerry ETB Kenmare Culinary Skills Centre; and Tralee woman Julianne O’Leary talked about her new appointment as Partnership Programme Manager at the Guinness Enterprise Centre, Dublin.

