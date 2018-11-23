In Business – November 23rd, 2018

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Anne Hannan of SortMyBooks, Killarney on PAYE modernisation for SMEs; Tomás Hayes, Head of the Kerry Local Enterprise Office gave details on their new Food Starter programme; Mícheál Ó Cinnéide, manager of Comhar Chreidmheasa Corca Dhuibhne / Dingle Credit Union spoke about their recent Gradam Gnó Chiarraí win; and Kerryman Eamonn Costello told us about his Dublin-based business patientMpower.

