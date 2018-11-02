This week Mary Mullins spoke to Pa Laide and Suzanne Ennis about Cara Credit Union recently winning five awards on one day; Colin Donnery of Turas Nua called on Kerry employers to take part in its employment activation programme; and Carol Brick of CWM Wealth Management gave advice for business owners.
In Business – November 1st, 2018
This week Mary Mullins spoke to Pa Laide and Suzanne Ennis about Cara Credit Union recently winning five awards on one day; Colin Donnery of Turas Nua called on Kerry employers to take part in its employment activation programme; and Carol Brick of CWM Wealth Management gave advice for business owners.