In Business – November 1st, 2018

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Pa Laide and Suzanne Ennis about Cara Credit Union recently winning five awards on one day; Colin Donnery of Turas Nua called on Kerry employers to take part in its employment activation programme; and Carol Brick of CWM Wealth Management gave advice for business owners.

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/01111_biz.mp3