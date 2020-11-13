This week Mary Mullins spoke to Ballybunion woman Máire Griffin about her new organic veg processing business OrganiGo Ltd, which is based in Abbeyfeale. Oliver Kirwan of Killarney’s Elite Event Management talked about winning a €15,000 Vodafone bursary for the Box of Smiles project plus a the launch of crowdfunding for a proposed new sports app. Graham Gardiner of Dudes Foods in Brosna, a vegan and gluten free foods producer, told us about winning the Seniorpreneur award at Micro Business Awards 2020 plus his plans for 2021. Co-founders of Killarney based BoxPrepped, Liam Kearney and Shane Cronin, told us all about their pre-prepared meal delivery service.
Motorists advised to avoid N22 county bounds
Gardaí are advising motorists to avoid the county bounds on the N22 Killarney to Cork road this evening.A serious road traffic incident has taken...
Two people arrested, and drugs and Rolex watches seized by Listowel gardaí
Gardaí in Listowel seized €2,700 worth of drugs, Rolex watches, and other drugs paraphernalia as part of a Day of Action.They also arrested two...
Appeal for motorists to change driving behaviour to prevent fatal accidents on Kerry’s roads
Gardaí are appealing to motorists to change their behaviour while driving, in a bid to prevent fatal accidents on Kerry’s roads.So far this year,...
SuperValu’s Christmas ad – November 12th, 2020
Deirdre speaks to Phil Nolan about Supervalu's new Christmas ad
In Business – November 12th, 2020
This week Mary Mullins spoke to Ballybunion woman Máire Griffin about her new organic veg processing business OrganiGo Ltd, which is based in Abbeyfeale....