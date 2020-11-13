In Business – November 12th, 2020

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Ballybunion woman Máire Griffin about her new organic veg processing business OrganiGo Ltd, which is based in Abbeyfeale. Oliver Kirwan of Killarney’s Elite Event Management talked about winning a €15,000 Vodafone bursary for the Box of Smiles project plus a the launch of crowdfunding for a proposed new sports app. Graham Gardiner of Dudes Foods in Brosna, a vegan and gluten free foods producer, told us about winning the Seniorpreneur award at Micro Business Awards 2020 plus his plans for 2021. Co-founders of Killarney based BoxPrepped, Liam Kearney and Shane Cronin, told us all about their pre-prepared meal delivery service.