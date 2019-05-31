In Business – May 30th, 2019

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Chris McGillicuddy of the Brand Geeks on the business of social media. Berth Sheehy of Energywise Ireland talked about their recent win at the Energia Family Business Awards. Suzanne Ennis of Cara Credit Union/Chapter 23 Credit Unions and Doireann Barrett of the Gluten Free Kitchen Company spoke about business lending by credit unions. Property developer Kieran McCarthy of KMC Homes gave his views on how the Government could be doing more for the housing crisis.