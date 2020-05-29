In Business – May 28th, 2020

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Mike Griffin of Tralee business SterliLab, which is selling a COVID decontamination product developed by the company that created the air purification system on the International Space Station; Mary B Teahan told us about new Farranfore based company Greenway Health and Hygiene which is making hand sanitser; John Coffey of MKS Home and Business Security talked about their new thermal imaging body temperature screening system – ThermaTech; and TJ O’Connor gave details about courses IT Tralee are running for hospitality workers.