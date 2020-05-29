This week Mary Mullins spoke to Mike Griffin of Tralee business SterliLab, which is selling a COVID decontamination product developed by the company that created the air purification system on the International Space Station; Mary B Teahan told us about new Farranfore based company Greenway Health and Hygiene which is making hand sanitser; John Coffey of MKS Home and Business Security talked about their new thermal imaging body temperature screening system – ThermaTech; and TJ O’Connor gave details about courses IT Tralee are running for hospitality workers.
Caution urged as no lifeguards patrolling Kerry beaches this weekend
People are being urged to be extra vigilant if visiting Kerry beaches this weekend as there will be no lifeguards in place.Lifeguards usually start patrolling...
Kerry gardaí to run checkpoints over bank holiday to ensure compliance with 5km rule
Kerry gardaí will be running a series of check points over the bank holiday weekend to ensure people obey the COVID-19 five-kilometre rule.Kerry County...
Kerry COVID-19 Community Response Helpline called over 1,850 times
Kerry’s dedicated COVID-19 helpline has received over 1,850 calls since it launched.The Kerry COVID-19 Community Response Helpline was set-up at the end of March...
In Business – May 28th, 2020
This week Mary Mullins spoke to Mike Griffin of Tralee business SterliLab, which is selling a COVID decontamination product developed by the company that...
Frontline Shoutouts – May 30th, 2020
To the Medical teams, Gardai, Cleaners, Security guards, Supermarket and Grocery store staff, media teams, emergency services, pharmacies, financial institutions … to all providing...
Limited places in Trinity College’s Legal Studies faculty – May 29th, 2020
Each year, Trinity College has just two places in their Legal Studies faculty available to students who progress from Colleges of Further Education and...