In Business – May 21st, 2020

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Michael Kavanagh, CEO of the Association of Compliance Officers Ireland about how compliance officers might be needed in all businesses post-COVID-19; owner of Tralee business Office and Ink, Mike Quirke talked about diversifying during COVID-19; John Moran, Chair of new grouping, SME Recovery Ireland called for SME’s to be treated as a standalone and priority sector by the Government; and Kerry businessmen Nicholas Lucid and Declan Lowe talked about opening their new company, PPE Heroes.