In Business – May 14th, 2020

This week In Business featured the work of the Kerry Hub Network. Mary Mullins spoke to Aoife O’Brien of KerrySciTech and network chair Sarah Flaherty about its role; Deirdre De Bhailís of Dingle Hub and Julianne O’Leary of the Guinness Enterprise Centre talked about ongoing supports for hub members; CEO of the RDI Hub Killorglin, Liam Cronin discussed returning to work post-COVID and options the hubs provide; and Tom O’Leary, co-founder of HQ Tralee and Listowel and Jennifer Dowling, co-owner of the Box Cowork Killarney, talked about flexible and remote working.