In Business – March 5th, 2020

This week Mary Mullins spoke to AIB Tralee Manager, Stephen Stack and Chief Executive of Tralee Chamber Alliance, Ken Tobin about their upcoming event on the tourism, retail and hospitality industries in Kerry; ViClarity CEO, Ogie Sheehy told us about their merger with US company, PolicyWorks LLC and their InsuranceERM Award; plus, Joanne Murphy, CEO of Taxback.com told us what tax people can claim back, something thousands of taxpayers never do it.
Strict visitor restrictions at UHK due to ‘infection control concerns’
Strict visitor restrictions have been introduced with immediate effect to University Hospital Kerry. A statement was released by the South/ South West Hospital Group this...
Kerry TDs’ financial and property interests revealed
Kerry TDs’ financial and property interests have been revealed.The Register of Members Interests lists all occupations, shares, contracts, directorships and properties of TDs in...
33rd Kerry Drama Festival begins this evening
The 33rd Kerry Drama Festival will get underway this evening.The festival will take place in the Ivy Leaf in Castleisland and will be officially...
Songs of Amergin
Artists, poets and academics respond to the legend of the Milesians and the arrival of Amergin on the shores of Ballinskelligs Bay
Changes In The Garden Of Contemplation – March 6th, 2020
The Garden of Contemplation in Tralee is changing all its quotes on the walls to quotes of famous women
Veterinary Matters – March 6th, 2020
Danny O’Sullivan from Allcare Vets Killarney answers your pet related queries.