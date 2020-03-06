In Business – March 5th, 2020

This week Mary Mullins spoke to AIB Tralee Manager, Stephen Stack and Chief Executive of Tralee Chamber Alliance, Ken Tobin about their upcoming event on the tourism, retail and hospitality industries in Kerry; ViClarity CEO, Ogie Sheehy told us about their merger with US company, PolicyWorks LLC and their InsuranceERM Award; plus, Joanne Murphy, CEO of Taxback.com told us what tax people can claim back, something thousands of taxpayers never do it.