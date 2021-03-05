In Business – March 4th, 2021

On In Business this week, Amber Galwey is joined by James Crothall from AMO Digital to discuss search engine optimisation and how it benefits businesses. What impact do vacant retail units have on town centres and how can the issue be tackled? Damien McCarthy of HR Buddy discusses their rebrand and Eoghan Ryan of Rethink Ireland talks about the role of social enterprises in our post-COVID recovery and the supports available to them.

