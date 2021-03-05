On In Business this week, Amber Galwey is joined by James Crothall from AMO Digital to discuss search engine optimisation and how it benefits businesses. What impact do vacant retail units have on town centres and how can the issue be tackled? Damien McCarthy of HR Buddy discusses their rebrand and Eoghan Ryan of Rethink Ireland talks about the role of social enterprises in our post-COVID recovery and the supports available to them.
Nine additional deaths and 522 cases of COVID-19 confirmed this evening
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of nine additional deaths related to COVID-19.Four deaths occurred in March, three occurred in February...
Research shows ocean off Kerry will be warmer and less salty by 2035
The ocean off the south west of Ireland will become warmer and less salty by 2035.That's according to researchers at the Marine Institute, who...
Grants of almost €350,000 announced for five Kerry aquaculture businesses
Grants worth almost €350,000 have been announced for five Kerry aquaculture businesses.The grants form part of a total investment of €4.5 million in the...
In Business – March 4th, 2021
Agritime – March 4th, 2021
On Agritime this week, Aisling O'Brien hosts a debate with the two candidates hoping to become the next Kerry Irish Farmers' Association Chair. She...
The Heat Doctor – March 5th, 2021
On the first Friday of the month, David O’Sullivan of DC Energy Solutions, Glenbeigh answers your home heating questions. The feature is sponsored by...