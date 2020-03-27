In Business – March 26th, 2020

This week Mary Mullins spoke to John Prendergast, Director of Aonach and Sean Jones, founder of the Kenmare Innovation Centre in the KerrySciTech Showcase; Donal O’Donoghue of the National Recruitment Federation had advice for job-seekers, sectors hiring, clarity on screening, and remote interviews; Alan Hickey of Peninsula talked about the financial supports available for workers and wage subsidies; and Marian Ryan of Taxback.com gave details on the tax relief for employees now working from home.
Seasonal workers in Kerry to receive COVID-19 emergency payment
Seasonal workers in Kerry are to receive COVID-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment.The government increased weekly social welfare benefits to €350 for those temporarily laid off...
Fianna Fáil leader believes a government must be formed soon
The Fianna Fáil leader believes that a government must be formed soon.Formal talks have taken place between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, however, there...
Kerry Library Offering Online Services – March 26th, 2020
County Librarian Tommy O’Connor tells Jerry about the online services Kerry Library have made available at this time.