In Business – March 26th, 2020

This week Mary Mullins spoke to John Prendergast, Director of Aonach and Sean Jones, founder of the Kenmare Innovation Centre in the KerrySciTech Showcase; Donal O’Donoghue of the National Recruitment Federation had advice for job-seekers, sectors hiring, clarity on screening, and remote interviews; Alan Hickey of Peninsula talked about the financial supports available for workers and wage subsidies; and Marian Ryan of Taxback.com gave details on the tax relief for employees now working from home.