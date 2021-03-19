In Business – March 18th, 2021

On this week’s show Amber Galwey spoke to Mary Murphy from Kenmare, who has set up an online directory called Made Near Here which promotes local producers and makers. Joanne Griffin, Enterprise Officer and Employer Liaison Officer with South Kerry Development discussed the Back to Work Enterprise Allowance scheme, Sinéad Ní Fhatharta, Enterprise and Employment Manager with Údarás na Gaeltachta outlined their new business concept development programme and Amber also spoke to Daniel Bohan of Daniel Bohan Wealth Management.