In Business – June 9th, 2020

This week Mary Mullins spoke to David Pierse, partner in Pierse Fitzgibbon Solicitors in Listowel about the new specialist commercial law unit they’ve opened; Damien Browne, CEO and founder of Kerry property technology company Standard Access, talked about developing software to work with existing CCTV for businesses to monitor crowd numbers during COVID-19 restrictions; and Teri Smith, a manager in the High Potential Start Up Unit in Enterprise Ireland gave detail on two funding competitions under the Competitive Start Fund.