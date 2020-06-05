In Business – June 4th, 2020

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Eddie Hobbs about his views on how the government has handled our economic recovery from COVID-19; Joe McGill of McGill’s Brewery and Chair of Waterville Enterprise Marketing Network talked about their survey of previous visitors; Oliver Kirwan of Elite Event Management, Killarney told us about their new service Box of Smiles; and Billy Sweeney of North Kerry company, Pure Air Systems talked about offering the Zoono system to protect businesses against coronavirus.