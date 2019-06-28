In Business – June 27th, 2019

By
Admin
-

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Caroline McEnery of the HR Suite on banded contracts; the KerrySciTech Showcase featured Noel Carr of Diomac; Helen Courtney Power of Killarney Credit Union/Chapter 23 Credit Unions talked about members converting to green energy vehicles; and Dr Thia Hennessy told us about Cork University Business School’s new scholarship for women in top roles.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR