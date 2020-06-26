In Business – June 25th, 2020

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Wayne Murphy, co-founder and COO of Hatch on the BIM/Hatch aquaculture accelerator workshop in the RDI Hub, Killorglin next October; Tony Devine, Managing Partner of the Grey Matters Network talked ageism; Action Coach business coach Helen Burns told us about the upcoming Business Recovery Programme; and Carmel Connaire of Glantar spoke about COVID-19 compliance training and employee e-learning for the hair and beauty, and food sectors.