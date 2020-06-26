In Business – June 25th, 2020

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Wayne Murphy, co-founder and COO of Hatch on the BIM/Hatch aquaculture accelerator workshop in the RDI Hub, Killorglin next October; Tony Devine, Managing Partner of the Grey Matters Network talked ageism; Action Coach business coach Helen Burns told us about the upcoming Business Recovery Programme; and Carmel Connaire of Glantar spoke about COVID-19 compliance training and employee e-learning for the hair and beauty, and food sectors.
€1 million earmarked for Caherciveen Regeneration
Over €1 million has been earmarked to help regenerate Caherciveen.The programme is funded under €1 billion Project Ireland 2040 aiming to allow rural communities...
Kerry principal says rush to introduce Summer Provision Scheme causing confusion
A Kerry principal says the rush to introduce an expanded scheme to support students with additional needs is causing confusion.An ERSI report has shown...
Tourism Recovery Taskforce says action needed immediately to prevent thousands of permanent job losses
The Tourism Recovery Taskforce says action needs to be taken immediately if thousands of jobs are not to be lost permanently in the tourism...
Agritime – June 25th, 2020
Innovation across the generations is the theme this week on Agritime. Aisling O'Brien meets the award-winning brothers from Abbeyfeale who aim to bring their...
Postcards from Abroad: Brazil – June 26th, 2020
John Drummey speaks to Tralee native Nadine Walsh about life in Brazil during the coronavirus pandemic. The South American country is battling its first...