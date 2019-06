This week Mary Mullins spoke to Chairman of Kerry Airport, Denis Cregan and recently appointed director of Kerry Airport, Sammy Haress about the Kerry Airport AGM; Chris Reina told us about Killarney-based non-profit, MakerMeetIE, which was recently awarded Google funding for computer science workshops; ISME CEO Neil McDonnell spoke about what’s in their pre-budget submission; and Kerry Businesswomen’s Network Coordinator, Elin Sorensen talked about their upcoming financial planning event.