In Business – June 13th, 2019

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Kerry’s Best Young Entrepreneur, Emily Brick of Athena Analytics; Maeve Donovan talked about her start-up which is aiming to change the lives of people with disabilities and limited mobility, Adaptability Clothing; and Odile Le Bolloch of the EPA encouraged Kerry businesses to take part in the Stop Food Waste campaign.

