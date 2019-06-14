This week Mary Mullins spoke to Kerry’s Best Young Entrepreneur, Emily Brick of Athena Analytics; Maeve Donovan talked about her start-up which is aiming to change the lives of people with disabilities and limited mobility, Adaptability Clothing; and Odile Le Bolloch of the EPA encouraged Kerry businesses to take part in the Stop Food Waste campaign.
HSE apologises to Kerry home helps left without travel expenses for 2 months
360 health care support assistants in Kerry have not been paid travel expenses over the past two months.It’s understood the issue arose due to...
Michael Gleeson is new Cathaoirleach of Killarney MD
Michael Gleeson has been elected as the new Cathaoirleach of the Killarney Municipal District.The Kerry Independent Alliance councillor, who has served on the local...
Initiative launched to prevent rural isolation in Kerry
An initiative has been launched in Kerry to prevent rural isolation.Publicans in Listry, Faha and Causeway have launched 'Social Spin' with the support of...
In Business – June 13th, 2019
A Proposal to Deal with Vexatious Planning Objections – June 13th, 2019
Brendan outlined his suggestion to Jerry.