In Business – June 11th, 2020

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Brian Hayes of Banking & Payment Federation Ireland on how COVID-19 has fast-tracked the shift from cash to digital payments; Jelena and Dusan Bogdanovic of Tralee talked about setting up C&D Global Mastermind in Kerry; Caroline McEnery of The HR Suite gave advice for managing employees returning to the workplace; and new SIMI President Gillian Fanning talked about the motor industry post-COVID and her new role.