In Business – July 23rd, 2020

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Niamh Hogan, General Manager at Promed, Killorglin about the company being 35 years in business and a surge in demand during COVID-19; Damien McCarthy, partner at Killarney HR & Payroll spoke about attaining Business All Star accreditation; and Head of the School of Business, Computing, and Humanities at IT Tralee, Mary Rose Stafford and Head of the School of STEM and Head of the IMaR Research Centre at ITT, Professor Joe Walsh talked about the variety of Springboard+ courses at IT Tralee for employed or unemployed people looking to upskill or reskill on a full or part time basis.