In Business – July 18th, 2019

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Jonathan Hehir of the CFM Insurance Group about a call for an end to ‘general damages’ compensation for minor injuries; the KerrySciTech Showcase featured Niamh O’Hora, UX Design Lead with Aspen Grove; Aidan Sweeney, Senior Public Sector and Regulatory Executive with Ibec talked about reform of the collection of commercial rates; and Aiden Murphy, partner at Crowe and author of the Crowe Ireland Annual Hotel Survey talked about the results for Kerry and the South West.