This week Mary Mullins spoke to Jonathan Hehir of the CFM Insurance Group about a call for an end to ‘general damages’ compensation for minor injuries; the KerrySciTech Showcase featured Niamh O’Hora, UX Design Lead with Aspen Grove; Aidan Sweeney, Senior Public Sector and Regulatory Executive with Ibec talked about reform of the collection of commercial rates; and Aiden Murphy, partner at Crowe and author of the Crowe Ireland Annual Hotel Survey talked about the results for Kerry and the South West.
Thunder and lightning may have been factor in fire service call to South Kerry
It's understood that thunder and lightning may have been a factor in the fire service attending an incident in South Kerry this morning.Four units...
UHK warns of overcrowding at emergency department
University Hospital Kerry is advising people not to attend the facility unless it's a genuine emergency, due to significant overcrowding.The Emergency Department is currently...
Kerry TD claims illegal moneylenders using physical force to recoup debts
A Kerry TD claims illegal moneylenders are using physical force to recoup debts.Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris met with Tralee gardaí this morning to...
KerrySciTech Podcast – July 18th, 2019
Learn about the science, technology and engineering companies on your doorstep as Mary Mullins profiles a KerrySciTech member company each Thursday on In Business....
In Business – July 18th, 2019
Agritime – July 18th, 2019
Aisling O'Brien brings you all the details of the €100 Brexit Beef scheme, courses to help climate proof Kerry farms, the birthday celebration for...